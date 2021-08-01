STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyundai India sales increase by 46 per cent in July at 60,249 units

The auto major said that exports increased to 12,207 units last month as compared with 3,100 units in July last year.

Published: 01st August 2021 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Hyundai Motors

Hyundai Motors (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Sunday reported a 46 per cent increase in total sales at 60,249 units in July. The company had sold 41,300 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales were up 26 per cent to 48,042 units as against 38,200 units in July 2020, the company added. Exports increased to 12,207 units last month as compared with 3,100 units in July last year, the auto major said.

The company's domestic sales in July were backed by strong performance of newly launched model Alcazar and other products like Creta, i20 and Venue, Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg stated.

"A positive growth momentum is clearly visible in the passenger vehicle industry with the stabilisation of macro-economic factors, good monsoons and increase in consumer shift towards personal mobility," he added.

