STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Malware business in India is thriving and Covid pandemic has a role to play

If the digital economy needed a shot in the arm, Covid pandemic provided just that.

Published: 01st August 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  If the digital economy needed a shot in the arm, Covid pandemic provided just that. But then came the flip-side. From Air India, Domino’s to Mobikwik and Juspay, cyber security professionals flagged the data breach incidents recently during the pandemic which put up the sensitive data of users including KYC details, credit/ debit card information as well as phone numbers up on sale in the dark web.
Various studies conducted by the global tech majors and cyber security focused firms have stated that the malicious software (malware) industry is growing exponentially with the spur in internet users.

In India, according to a recent study by tech behemoth IBM, the cost incurred by the organisations due to top three cyber attacks including phishing, malicious insider and physical security compromise during the pandemic (March 2020- May 2021) was over Rs 70 crore. Industry experts peg the total losses by the end of 2021 at Rs 2 lakh crore . The sectors worst hit by data breaches due to malwares were financial, education and public. On an average, these industry lost Rs 5,536, Rs 3,139, Rs 210 per record lost during these breaches respectively.

A looming global threat
Malicious softwares include a wide range of detrimental products including spyware, virus, phishing attacks, which according to industry experts, can risk your financial personal security, data privacy and in worst cases even your life.

Globally, industries like finance, manufacturing and healthcare encountered maximum cyber threats. According to most recent research by the NTT Ltd, healthcare, manufacturing, and finance industries saw an increase in attacks (200%, 300%, and 53%, respectively), with these top three sectors accounting for a combined total of 62% of all attacks in 2020, up 11% from 2019, the study revealed.

“While there is no way to predict the exact market cap of malware industry, but with an increase in the number of Internet of things(IoT) and the lack of awareness among the users, it has grown the landscape for the malicious software to be executed and the devices to be compromised,” said Bakir Muzzafar, information security consultant with global visibility solution provider Niagra Networks.

India more vulnerable?
India’s smartphone userbase expected to jump to 900 million by 2020 and the fastest growing internet market has shore up its chances of being more vulnerable to cybercrime activities. Jiten jain,CEO, India Infosec Consortium, who unearthed recent data leaks from digital platforms while referring to recent studies stated that India has seen a massive 400% increase in the cyber crime activities. The cyber security expert pointed out that various clickbait links, dubious marketing campaigns are being run by the criminals to target individual users as well as big corporates. He noted that the medical emergency in India like Covid has been turned into an ‘infodemic’.

“We expect the losses due to cyber crime activities incurred by individuals, corporate as well as the public institutions to touch nearly Rs 2 lakh crore by the end of 2021. The pandemic has led to joblessness in the country, which in turn has made people more active in cyber crime activities particularly the younger age group. Lately, the nature of crimes has also evolved to not just phishing but bogus marketing campaigns,” Jain added.

Across Dark wide web

Losses due to cyber crime activities expected to touch Rs 2 lakh crore by the end of 2021

Rs 70 crore India Inc’s loss due to data leak incidents in pandemic

51% Increase in use of spyware/ stalkware in 2021

Industries worst hit: Financial, education, public

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
malware business
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp