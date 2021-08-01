NTPC Q1 net profit rises 17 per cent to Rs 3,443 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State-run power sector major NTPC declared a 17% increase in net profit year-on-year during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, primarily due to higher revenues compared to the previous year since the impact of the second wave was more severe than that of the first last year.

The company’s consolidated net profit rose to Rs 3,443.72 crore for the April-June quarter, compared to Rs 2,948.94 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a BSE filing said. Total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs 30,390.60 crore from Rs 26,794.68 crore in the same period of the last year.