Senior ICAS officer Deepak Das takes charge as Controller General of Accounts

Das is the 25th officer to hold the position of CGA, who is the principal advisor on accounting matters to the Union government.

Published: 01st August 2021 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 03:11 PM

Newly-appointed Controller General of Accounts Deepak Das

Newly-appointed Controller General of Accounts Deepak Das (Photo| Twitter/ @FinMinIndia)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Civil Accounts Service officer Deepak Das on Sunday took charge as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) under the Department of Expenditure, the Finance Ministry said.

A 1986-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer, Das has held important positions at different levels in ministries such as science & technology, environment and forest, and Departments for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

He also held important positions in departments of heavy industries, commerce, agriculture, road transport, highways and home affairs, as well as the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

Prior to assuming charge of CGA, he was the principal chief controller of accounts in the Central Board of Direct Taxes, where he was pivotal to several important technology-driven initiatives relating to direct taxes collection, reporting and receipt accounting, the ministry said in a statement.

Das is the 25th officer to hold the position of CGA, who is the principal advisor on accounting matters to the Union government.

Under the Department of Expenditure, CGA is responsible for establishing and managing a technically sound management accounting system, for preparation and submission of the accounts of the Union government and internal audits.

