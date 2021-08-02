STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Five things influencing new age investing

While institutions brace themselves for rising interest rates, retail participation in the financial markets creates a disruption.

Published: 02nd August 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Those born between 1980 and 1996 are called Millennials. Their behaviour will increasingly influence markets. (File Photo)

By Rajas Kelkar
Express News Service

Institutional investors dominate financial markets. Trillions of dollars worth of equity, debt, commodities and now crypto-currencies are traded in markets worldwide. A hint of a potential hike in interest rates in America two years from today could cause turmoil in markets worldwide. The ‘easy money flow due to near-zero interest rates is unlikely to last forever. While institutions brace themselves for rising interest rates, retail participation in the financial markets creates a disruption. It is happening in America, and it is happening in India. Those born after 1996 are called Gen Z. Those born between 1980 and 1996 are called Millennials. Their behaviour will increasingly influence markets.  

Millennials and Gen Z
A report earlier this year by Deloitte, a global consulting firm, surveyed over 14,000 individuals around the world who fall in the millennials and Gen Z category. “Two-thirds of millennials and Gen Zs see wealth and income as unequally distributed in society,” it said.  Another survey in June 2021 by an American investment advisor Manole Capital Management found that an increasing number of young people are signing up to invest and trade in the stock market. India, too, has been witnessing a dramatic surge in the registration of new investor accounts. Not long ago, that number stayed around 2.5 crore demat accounts. It has jumped to over 6.5 crore in the past year

Robinhood investing
The American investment advisory firm that surveyed Gen Z found that over 40% of those surveyed are investing through Robinhood, a new age stockbroker. The company’s website homepage has a tagline, ‘Investing for everyone and offers commission-free investing. The popularity of this company during the pandemic could be explained by the need of the millennials and Gen Z to enable more people to create wealth and reduce inequality. The momentum is so strong that it recently went public in the US. The company did not use traditional bankers and roadshows to market the initial public offering. It conducted an online free-for-all event where founders answered questions from anyone. (Your columnist participated in the process.) Just like Robinhood, Zerodha, a Bengaluru-based company, has disrupted the stockbroking business in India. Similar firms have spawned quickly to tap into the potential.

Meme stocks
There is a lot of social media buzz on stocks. A lot of youngsters are investing based on discussions on social media. A meme stock is the one that witnesses a surge in trading volume and volatility based on information on social media. The action is a sort of a herd mentality and is barely based on the stock’s fundamentals. It is the conversation in Whatsapp groups or on other social media groups that drives the share price of such companies.

WSB-Reddit
Among social media companies, discussion groups on Reddit are turning out to be the place to discuss the stock market for youngsters. In America, WSB or WallStreetBets is the most popular group. The dramatic action in shares of companies like Gamestop was attributed to WSB. A reading of the conversation here suggests user-generated trading ideas. That means anyone can suggest trading ideas. It is a bit of a double-edged sword. Users generate them and other users evaluate them. The background of those writing or correcting wrong ideas is irrelevant. 

Fractional ownership
Fractional ownership allows you to buy your favourite a slice of high-priced share of your favourite company. You get benefits in proportion of your fractional ownership. Instead of buying a fully-priced share of Apple that trades at $ 146, you can buy a fraction of it for a lower price. So, if Apple declares a dividend of $0.20, you get paid proportionately. That is not allowed in Indian shares so far. However, it is a matter of time. Regulators all over the world would have to sit up and take notice.

What it means
If two-thirds of India’s population belongs to the millennials and Gen Z category or under the age of 35, financial markets are all set to witness a dramatic shift over the next few years. The low-penetration of equity markets in India means that new investors would start their equity investing with these concepts.

 (The author is editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp