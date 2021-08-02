STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

What to do when you can’t make decisions?

Let us look at some of the reasons as to why people are not able to close some deals even after they tell you hey have made up their minds

Published: 02nd August 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Startup thinking, Reinventing

The best investments may already be there. (Representational Image)

By PV Subramanyam
Express News Service

If you are an investor have you ever postponed an investment decision? If you are an investment advisor have you ‘suffered’ the indecision of a client? Has a client tested your patience? Have you wondered why this happens? Let us look at some of the reasons as to why people are not able to close some deals even after they tell you hey have made up their minds: 

  • Fear / Greed - Fear that the US market will fall or that the Indian market will do better than the US market! Imagine for those who are investing in different markets and different instruments, they are unable to decide whether to Invest and in which market. 
    The typical response is “market is too high” or “market is likely to fall” - very difficult to say how much is fear, and how much is Greed! So if the market is at 53,000 (Sensex) - they will find it difficult to make up their mind. It does not matter if the market goes to 39000, will they invest? Take a Guess.
  • Too much choice - When people go to a Paratha shop with 130 types of Parathas, they go through the whole list and then order ‘Aloo Paratha’. Similarly when you tell the prospective investor he can invest in Debt, Equity, Arbitrage, International debt, International equity, - and offer him/her 14 choices, the investor is lost. You have lost him in the 3rd fund offer itself. Decision making is stressful, so the brain switches off. 
  • The Proverbial Brother- In-Law! When an investor gets stressed he says “I will ask my..xyz” - it could be wife, brother in law, banker, insurance agent, boss - take your pick. He may be using this as an excuse to get rid of the adviser at that point in time. That is all. 

What are the solutions? 
If you are a person who finds it difficult to make decisions, sit with your spouse (friend, parent, sibling, child - almost anybody) and go through all your investments. The best investments may already be there. Just add more money to one of the investments. There may be no need to buy any new instrument. If you have Rs 3 lakh in one fund, adding another Rs 45000 to the same fund may not be a bad idea.

If you are an investment consultant - give the investor lesser choice. Just offer Fund A or Fund B - with Fund C as a back up. That is all. If you show 23 funds, the investor is bound to be fatigued and not in a position to answer. 

Sometimes it helps if you can show “what have you missed”if she had invested Rs 4 lakh in March 2020, it would have become say Rs 7.5 lakh today ! When you send such a message it has a good impact on a person for whom this amount is material. However if he/she has a net worth in crores, this example may not cut much ice. Decision making is not easy. Many people struggle with it, and one way to improve is by minimising the number of decisions that one has to make. 

What have I done? Well I wear only white shirts and black pants for meetings. All my bills are automated for payments. My insurance payments, tax payments are made on the day I get a call for the payment. My investments happen through a SET of SIPs.When you reduce the number of decisions, your stress goes down and you have freedom and time to make slightly more complex decisions.

PV subramanyam
writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire Rich - Invest C 40 a day’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp