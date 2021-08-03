STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

CarTrade IPO to open on August 9; price band set at Rs 1,585-1,618/share

The initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on August 9 and conclude on August 11. The bidding for anchor investors will open on August 6, the company announced.

Published: 03rd August 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

IPO, initial public offering

For representational purposes. (File Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Online auto classified platform CarTrade Tech on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, said it fixed a price band of Rs 1,585-1,618 a share for its nearly Rs 2,999-crore initial public offer.

The initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on August 9 and conclude on August 11.

The bidding for anchor investors will open on August 6, the company announced.

The initial share-sale will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 18,532,216 equity shares.

As a part of the OFS, CMDB II will offload 22.64 lakh equity shares, Highdell Investment Ltd will sell 84.09 lakh equity shares, Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd will offer 50.76 lakhs equity shares and Springfield Venture International will divest 17.65 lakh equity shares.

Currently, CMDB II holds 11.93 per cent stake in CarTrade43, Highdell Investment owns 34.44 per cent stake, MacRitche Investment has 26.

48 per cent shareholding and Springfield Venture International holds 7.09 per cent stake in the company.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to mobilise Rs 2,998.51 crore.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Founded in 2009, CarTrade is backed by marquee investors -- Warburg Pincus, Temasek, JP Morgan and March Capital.

The CarTrade platform allows customers to buy and sell used cars as well as new cars.

The firm is a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services through its brands -- CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange, Adroit Auto and AutoBiz.

The company's consumer platforms - CarWale, CarTrade and BikeWale - collectively get 3.2 crore average unique visitors every month (during the 3 months period ending March 31, 2021) and Shriram Automall and other auction platforms had 8,14,316 vehicles listed for auction during FY 2021.

The company generates revenues from commission and fees from auctions and remarketing services, online advertising solutions, lead generation, technology-based services to original equipment manufacturers, dealers, banks and other financial institutions and inspection and valuation services.

Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited are the investment bankers to the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CarTrade Tech IPO initial public offering CarTrade Tech CarTrade43 Highdell Investment Springfield Venture International CarWale BikeWale
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp