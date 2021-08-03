STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Focus on rollout of flex-fuel vehicles in a year: Gadkari to auto makers

Gadkari also appealed to vehicle manufacturers to compulsorily provide a minimum of six airbags across all variants and segments of a vehicle.

Published: 03rd August 2021 06:34 PM

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday emphasised on the roll-out of flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) in the Indian auto market within a year.



"Met a delegation of CEOs of SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) in New Delhi today.

Emphasised on the need for a quick roll-out of Flex-Fuel Vehicles (FFVs) capable of running on 100% ethanol and gasoline into the Indian auto market within a year's time," the minister said in a tweet.

"In the interest of passenger safety, I have also appealed all private vehicle manufacturers to compulsorily provide a minimum of 6 airbags across all variants and segments of the vehicle," he added.

According to an official statement, the minister met a delegation of CEOs from the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) comprising private, commercial and two-wheeler automobile manufacturers.

"The delegation presented an update of the auto industry's status and requested for Deferment of emission-based regulations such as BS-6 phase 2, CAFÈ Phase 2 among others such as OBD regulations for two-wheelers," the statement said.

According to the statement, the minister congratulated the OEMs for performing well on the front of vehicle-engineering.

