Mini Ipe takes charge as new Managing Director of LIC

Mini Ipe is a post graduate in commerce from Andhra University and has joined LIC in 1986 as a Direct Recruit Officer.

Life Insurance Corporation

Life Insurance Corporation (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mini Ipe has taken charge as Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India on August 2, 2021. She was appointed as Managing Director vide government of India notification dated July 5, 2021, LIC said in a statement.

She has rich and diverse experience in LIC having worked in various capacities. 

Prior to taking charge as MD, she was Executive Director, Legal Department, LIC of India. Mini Ipe was the first woman Zonal Manager (In-charge) of LIC and headed SCZO, Hyderabad.

