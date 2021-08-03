STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sebi allows payments banks to act as investment bankers

Non-scheduled payments banks, which have prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will be eligible to act as a banker to an issue (BTI), Sebi said in a circular.

Published: 03rd August 2021 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI

SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: To provide easy access to investors to participate in public and rights issues by using various payment avenues, markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday allowed payments banks to carry out the activities of investment bankers.

Non-scheduled payments banks, which have prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will be eligible to act as a banker to an issue (BTI), Sebi said in a circular.

This is subject to fulfilment of the conditions stipulated in the BTI rules.

Further, payments banks registered as a BTI will also be permitted to act as self-certified syndicate banks, subject to the fulfilment of the criteria laid down by the Sebi in this regard from time to time.

"The blocking/movement of funds from the investor to issuer shall only be made through the savings account of the investor held with the payments bank," Sebi said.

In a notification dated July 30, the regulator amended the Bankers to an Issue rules, thereby permitting such other banking company, as may be specified by the Sebi, from time to time, to carry out the activities of Bankers to an Issue (BTI), in addition to the scheduled banks.

Bankers to an issue mean a scheduled bank or such other banking company as may be specified by Sebi carrying activities, including acceptance of application money, acceptance of allotment or call money, refund of application money and payment of dividend or interest warrants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sebi payment banks investment bankers
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp