Sensex surges 400 points, hits 54,000 for first time

Around 9.45 a.m., Sensex was trading at 54,233.97, higher by 410.61 or 0.76 per cent from its previous close of 53,823.36.

Published: 04th August 2021 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices surged on Wednesday morning with the BSE Sensex crossing the 54,000-mark for the first time ever.

Both Sensex and the Nifty50 traded at record levels. Healthy buying was witnessed in metal, finance and banking stocks.

It opened at 54,071.22 and has touched an intraday high of 54,274.40 and a low of 54,034.31 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 16,242.00, higher by 111.25 points or 0.69 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were HDFC, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel, while the major losers were Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and UltraTech Cement.

