STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

In compliance with Indian laws, will cooperate with Enforcement Directorate on notice: Flipkart

When contacted, Flipkart said it is in compliance with Indian laws and regulations, including FDI regulations.

Published: 05th August 2021 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Flipkart

Flipkart. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Walmart-owned Flipkart on Thursday said the company is in compliance with Indian laws, including FDI regulations, and will cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate on the notice sent to the e-commerce major.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a show cause notice of Rs 10,600 crore to Flipkart and its promoters for alleged violation of the foreign exchange law, official sources said on Thursday.

When contacted, Flipkart said it is in compliance with Indian laws and regulations, including FDI regulations.

"We will cooperate with the authorities as they look at this issue pertaining to the period 2009-2015 as per their notice," Flipkart added. Comments could not be immediately elicited from the founders.

According to sources, the notice under various sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) was issued to a total of 10 noticees last month that includes Flipkart, its founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal among others.

The notice was issued after completion of investigation and the charges include violation of foreign direct investment (FDI) rules and those that regulate multi-brand retail, they added.

The case of alleged FDI rules violation against Flipkart has been under the ED scanner since 2012, and the agency, as per official sources, has found alleged violations of FEMA under various counts including an instance of transfer and issue of security to a person/entity outside India.

Notably, the US-based retail giant Walmart Inc had picked 77 per cent stake in Flipkart for USD 16 billion in 2018.

Its founders and many of its investors had taken a partial or complete exit at that time. Sachin Bansal had exited from Flipkart, selling his about 5.5 per cent stake.

Last month, Flipkart Group had announced raising USD 3.6 billion (about Rs 26,805.6 crore) in funding led by GIC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Walmart, valuing the e-commerce giant at USD 37.6 billion.

With this deal, SoftBank re-entered Flipkart's cap table. SoftBank had sold its approximately 20 per cent share when Walmart bought a stake in Flipkart.

Flipkart, which competes with companies including Amazon and Reliance JioMart in the Indian e-commerce space, has seen significant growth over the past many years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Flipkart FDI Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp