STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Inflation rise not structural, rate hike to begin from next June: Report

She pencilled in CPI inflation averaging at 5.5 per cent in FY22 with core inflation slightly above 6 per cent but begin to trend down and average at 4.5 per cent for FY23.

Published: 05th August 2021 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Retail inflation, shopping

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUMBAI: Arguing that the recent elevation in retail inflation is not structural but supply-driven and therefore potentially transitory, a foreign brokerage report has forecast that the benign interest rate regime will continue at least until next June.

The assessment comes a day ahead of the third bimonthly monetary policy review on Friday wherein it's widely expected that the monetary authority will leave the key rates unchanged at 4 per cent even though the consumer prices have been on remaining above 6 per cent since May and crude prices have been north of USD 70 a barrel for months.

"We think the sticky elevated inflation is a structural issue. We expect the upside retail inflation surprise over the past few months to be temporary, more supply-driven and, thus, potentially transitory," UBS Securities India economist Tanvee Gupta Jain said in a report on Thursday.

However, she pencilled in CPI inflation averaging at 5.5 per cent in FY22 with core inflation slightly above 6 per cent but begin to trend down and average at 4.5 per cent for FY23.

Yet she expects the monetary policy committee to leave the repo rate unchanged at least until June 2022 to ensure the economic recovery is secure, even if inflation overshoots the medium-term target of 4 per cent in the interim.

She expects CPI to edge lower in FY23 to 4.5 per cent, assuming the central bank gradually starts unwinding its ultra-easy policy settings as the economic recovery gains momentum.

While the brokerage expects the policy normalisation to begin from late FY22, it thinks liquidity surplus recalibration can begin sooner.

"This will have the 10-year yields to grind to 6.5 per cent by end-FY22 and to rise to 6.75-7 per cent by end-FY23." Five years of sustained high inflation during FY09-FY13 had created a widespread view that inflation is a structural problem.

Since RBI adopted an inflation targeting regime from April 2016, inflation has averaged close to 4 per cent pre-pandemic, largely on lower food prices and weaker growth.

Even with more upside than downside risks to our base case of 5.5 per cent for FY22 and 4.5 per cent for FY23, retail inflation is unlikely to pick up strongly, as the negative output gap will persist well into the next year.

The data indicate most of the CPI inflation increase since the pandemic has been led by higher food and global commodity prices, Gupta-Jain argued.

On the impact of the widening fiscal imbalance and deficit monetisation on inflation, she said, "currently, we believe the risk of unwanted inflation due to central bank purchases of government debt is limited by the slow expansion of credit, along with excess capacity in the economy due to weak demand conditions as income levels remain low/stagnant".

She also does not think the negative real interest rates widen macro stability risks again, as unlike in the past, in this cycle of high inflation, household savings has actually gone up despite low interest rates, primarily due to pandemic-induced uncertainty.

Therefore, she expects in the short term, negative interest rates will help reduce the scarring caused by the pandemic by boosting growth, income and employment.

But she is quick to add that the negative interest rates need to be reversed over an extended period to ensure financial stability.

She also expects both the inflation driven by rising prices of crude (9 per cent weight in the CPI basket) and food (46 per cent weight in the CPI basket), to have only a transitory impact as give way to supportive base effects for disinflation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Inflation
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp