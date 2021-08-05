STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Shortage of chip supply hits Maruti’s Gujarat plant

In addition, some of the production lines may see temporary reduction from two-shift to one-shift working.

Published: 05th August 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Global semi-conductor shortage has hit production at India’s largest carmaker facility. Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) on Wednesday informed that owing to the chip shortage situation, the company has been told by its contract manufacturer Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private (SMG), that production will be partially impacted in August.

SMG will tentatively not carry out production on the three Saturdays (7th, 14th and 21st  August). In addition, some of the production lines may see temporary reduction from two-shift to one-shift working. “As the situation is dynamic and uncertain, the company will monitor and take a day-to-day decision on models, lines or shifts to optimise resources for maximum efficiency,” said MSIL in a regulatory filing. 

Semi-conductors are silicon chips that cater to control and memory functions in products ranging from automobiles, computers to cellphones. Following surge in demand for electronic items during the lockdown period, automakers are struggling to secure their quota for this miniscule but important component.

SMG has annual production capacity of 7.5 lakh units and the facility produces popular models such as Baleno, Dzire and Swift. A fall in production of these models will not only impact MSIL’s monthly wholesales but may also increase waiting period for buyers.Japan’s Suzuki had established SMG in March 2014. Together with MSIL’s capacity of 15 lakh units, Suzuki’s production ability in India is around 22.5 lakh units per annum.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Maruti Suzuki chip supply
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp