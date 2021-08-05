STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swiggy inks pact with RBML to build EV ecosystem in India

Published: 05th August 2021 03:39 PM

Hand shake, deal, acquire, acquasition

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML) to build an EV ecosystem and battery-swapping stations for its delivery partners across the country.

The company has also partnered with Hero Lectro and Fast despatch logistics to enable end-to-end delivery of its orders through cargo e-cycles, Swiggy said in a statement.

Making deliveries through EVs is expected to lower the running cost of vehicles by up to 40 per cent, leading to higher earnings for Swiggy's delivery partners, it added.

On the initiative, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that the Indian industry must continue to work towards driving the adoption of EVs as a part of the nation's overall efforts to transition to sustainable and environment-friendly mobility.

Swiggy's commitment in this direction is a welcome development, he added. "Swiggy's fleet delivers millions of orders each month with our partners travelling an average of 80- 100 kms daily.

As we continue to work towards providing our consumers with greater convenience, we are also mindful of the environmental impact of our operations and are taking the necessary steps to make our journey more sustainable," Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety said. Transitioning to EVs is an important step in this direction.

It will have a positive impact not only on the environment but also empower company's delivery partners to earn more, he added.

To ensure a robust and sustainable last-mile food delivery infrastructure, RBML will install battery swapping stations every few kilometers. A single pre-charged battery enables a commute of almost 65-80 kilometers, the statement said.

"Our collaboration with Swiggy has the potential to bring disruption and increase EV adoption among delivery and transportation companies in the country.

We are confident Swiggy and their Delivery partners will immensely benefit from our widespread network of Battery Swap stations," Reliance BP Mobility Ltd CEO, Harish C Mehta said.

Swiggy is also working with Hero Lectro and Fast Despatch logistics to deploy electric cycles for last-mile deliveries.

The pilot, currently live in Hyderabad, will expand to other metros in the coming months, the statement said.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy connects consumers to over 1,50,000 restaurant partners and stores in over 500 cities.

