STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mercedes-Benz inks pact with DSEU for mechatronics programme

The Delhi government-run university has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mercedes-Benz India to offer the highly specialised course under the Auto Mechatronics Research Centre.

Published: 08th August 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

mercedes

Logo of a Mercedes car is photographed. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mercedes-Benz India will offer a one-year Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics and also extend apprenticeship and placement support to students of the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), the varsity said in a statement.

The Delhi government-run university has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mercedes-Benz India to offer the highly specialised course under the Auto Mechatronics Research Centre (AMRC) at the DSEU Okhla campus, according to the official statement.

The course will nurture future automobile engineers and provide experiential learning, it added.

At the MoU exchange ceremony, Shekhar Bhide, Vice President, Customer Services & Corporate Affairs, Mercedez-Benz India said, "The course curriculum will include training in electrical and electronics technology embedded systems, advanced automobile systems engineering which will assist a holistic development of students."

He emphasised that the trainers will also be benefitted from the course from capacity-building exercises.

"Both students and trainers will attend guest lectures, go on field visits, and be encouraged to enrol for apprenticeship," he added.

It is understandable that in today's day and age, students are most concerned about placement when they complete a course, and hence, Mercedes-Benz India with DSEU will extend placement support to all students, he said.

The admissions to the course are expected to be announced next month, the statement said.

DSEU Vice Chancellor Neharika Vohra said the faculty as well as its students will greatly benefit from the course and get insights of the field from an entirely new perspective.

"Many students have a childhood dream to design and develop their own cars.

However, this dream never comes true for many.

Through this partnership, the university desires to provide a platform for students to achieve their dreams while also assisting them in becoming future entrepreneurs and leaders," she said.

The training will include a factory visit to Mercedes Benz Pune plant.

The Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) course, an initiative by Mercedes-Benz India, will fulfil the requirement for superlative service in the automotive sector and train aspiring engineers on latest automotive technology using latest, world- class tools and equipment, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mercedes-Benz India Advanced Diploma Automotive Mechatronics Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp