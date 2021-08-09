STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Adani Group starts 'observation period' at Guwahati airport, Utpal Baruah to be chief officer

In 2018, the Central government included the Guwahati airport in the group of six airports  set for privatisation on the Operations, Management and Development (OMD) model for a period of 50 years.

Published: 09th August 2021 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A nine-member team of the Adani Group Monday started the "Observation Period" at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi international airport here, marking the first phase of developing and modernising the Northeast's foremost airport, officials said.

In 2018, the Central government included the Guwahati airport in the group of six airports (Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangalore, Jaipur and Trivandrum), set for privatisation on the Operations, Management and Development (OMD) model for a period of 50 years.

The Adani Enterprise Limited emerged as the successful bidder for all the six airports.

Concession Agreement between the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Adani Group was signed on January 19 this year in New Delhi.

The "Adani Guwahati International Airport Limited" will take over the charge of LGBI airport in October this year, the officials said.

Land near the airport has also been leased out to the company for a period of 50 years in order to develop aviation-related business and facilities.

It is known that as per the agreement, AAI personnel working presently at the airport will support Adani Group for a period of three years from now.

Utpal Baruah, an aviation industry veteran and who hails from Assam, has been appointed the Chief Airport Officer of Guwahati airport by the Adani group, they said.

Baruah has a long experience of working with the AAI and multiple private airports in the country.

Before joining the Adani group, Baruah was working at Kerala's Kannur International Airport as the COO.

He had worked at the Goa international airport, New Delhi's IGI Airport, Hyderabad's RGI Airport and Cebu airport in the Philippines.

In October this year, he will assume the charges of the Guwahati airport as airport operator from Ramesh Kumar, the present airport director of the AAI.

PTI ACB TIR TIR 08091631 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi international airport Adani Group Guwahati airport Adani Guwahati International Airport Limited
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp