STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Power sector engineers threaten to go on strike on August 10 against new bill

The All India Power Engineers Federation claimed that 15 lakh employees of power department across the country would go on strike/no work on August 10.

Published: 09th August 2021 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

For representational purpose.

By PTI

MATHURA: Power sector employees have threatened to go on strike or no work protest on August 10 against the government's decision to introduce the electricity amendment bill 2021 in the current monsoon session of Parliament, according to All India Power Engineers Federation.

The federation claimed that 15 lakh employees of power department across the country would go on strike/no work on August 10 to protest against the Union government's attempt to introduce the electricity (amendment) bill 2021 in the current session of Parliament.

"If the bill is presented on Monday, we will go for a lightning strike," Shailendra Dubey, Chairman All India Power Engineers Federation told reporters on Sunday. The federation demanded that instead of passing the bill in haste, it should be sent to the standing committee of Parliament.

It would be grave injustice to major stakeholder consumers, power employees, if the bill is presented in Parliament without giving them an opportunity to present their reservations before the standing committee of Parliament, the federation said.

According to officials of All India Power Engineers Federation and National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers (NCCOEEE), MPs of different political parties have been requested to vehemently oppose the anti-people bill in Parliament.

Terming it as an anti-people bill, the federation stated that Kerala Vidhan Sabha has opposed the bill with full consensus and Chief Ministers of Bihar and West Bengal, opposing the move, have written letters to the Prime Minister.

Chief Ministers of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh,Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi have opposed the bill on public platforms from time to time, officials claimed.

On the call of National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers (NCCOEEE), hundreds of power sector employees and engineers held a four-day Satyagrah at Jantar Mantar from Aug 3 to express their solidarity against the bill, the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India Power Engineers Federation Power sector engineers Power sector strike
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp