STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Govt mobilises Rs 31,290 cr from Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme: FM

The ceiling will be counted on financial year basis and will include the SGBs purchased during the trading in the secondary market.

Published: 10th August 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

gold, gold ornaments, gold price

For representational purpose. . (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has collected Rs 31,290 crore from Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme since its launch in 2015, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Parliament on Monday. “The response of public on the SGB scheme has resulted in the collection of Rs 31,290 crore since 2015-16,” she said, in reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

The SGB Scheme was notified by the government on November 5, 2015, with the main objective to develop an alternate financial asset and as an alternative to purchasing/ holding of physical gold.These bonds are issued on payment of Indian rupees and is denominated in grams of gold. Bonds are issued on behalf of the Government of India by RBI, and have a sovereign guarantee.

The bonds are restricted for sale to resident Indian entities. The investment limits are presently 4 kg per fiscal year, for individuals and Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) and 20 kg per fiscal year for trusts and similar entities. The ceiling will be counted on financial year basis and will include the SGBs purchased during the trading in the secondary market.

Meanwhile, the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 Series V or the fifth tranche opened for subscription from Monday till August 13 with a settlement date of August 17, 2021. The issue price of the bond during the subscription period has been fixed at Rs 4,790 per gram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sovereign Gold Bond scheme Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman monsoon session of parliament
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp