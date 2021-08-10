STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Industry needs long overdue support to maintain current 3+1 structure: Sunil Bharti Mittal

'The industry requires long overdue support to maintain its current 3+1 industry structure and allow players to earn a respectable return on their investments,' Mittal said.

Published: 10th August 2021 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal

Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal has expressed hope that the government and regulators will step in to ensure that the sector remains a viable place for continued investments, and asserted that industry requires "long overdue" support to maintain its current 3+1 structure.

Mittal said that as the sector's role in the economy becomes more pervasive, its challenges loom larger.

Issues such as unsustainable pricing and low returns in a highly capital-intensive environment, coupled with legacy legal issues, "have extracted their toll", Mittal said in Airtel's annual report for 2020-21.

"The industry requires long overdue support to maintain its current 3+1 industry structure and allow players to earn a respectable return on their investments," Mittal said.

The telecom czar was alluding to the current telecom industry construct that has three private players and one state-owned operator.

Mittal hoped that the government and the regulators will step in to ensure there is adequate balance in the industry and it remains a viable place for continued investments.

India continues to be a "promising destination" for long-term investors, he pointed out. "We have the opportunity to transform India into a global leader in the digital economy.

We must continue to evolve our policies to realise these opportunities while encouraging investments, entrepreneurship and innovation through collaboration," Mittal said pledging that "Airtel is ready to play its part".

The telecom sector has been a chief catalyst in the transformation of India and its economy over the last 25 years, and played a seminal role during the pandemic by keeping a nation of over one billion connected, Mittal said terming it an "outstanding feat".

Mittal said that even amid the pandemic and industry challenges, Airtel had demonstrated "remarkable resilience" and, in fact, came out "much stronger" during the last financial year.

"Our focus on executing our strategy while showing financial prudence has ensured that we deliver in the midst of perennial challenges," Mittal informed.

The company continues to have a healthy balance sheet with "enough and more" headroom to continue investing strategically for growth, he emphasised.

"With digital platforms operating at scale across the organisation, we believe that we have all the building blocks for the next phase of our growth," the top boss of Airtel said.

Given its large investments over the past few years, Airtel has built a formidable integrated product portfolio which will give the company an opportunity to tap emerging opportunities and deliver services at scale.

"As the Indian economy digitises further, there are large opportunities ahead in areas such as data centres, submarine cable deployment, cloud services and cyber security.

We will look to scale up our investments in these areas in the coming fiscal," Mittal said.

A strong foundation is in place for making Airtel a `truly digital first company' to serve Digital India, he said adding that the company has the ability to develop world-class platforms and digital solutions on the back of in-house engineering talent and strong partnerships with players including Amazon, Google, Verizon, Ericsson, Nokia, Qualcomm, Intel, IBM, Cisco and Apollo Hospitals.

"This is a big transformation as we embed digital into our DNA and sharpen our focus on serving customers who live in a world of connected devices," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Mittal Bharti Airtel
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp