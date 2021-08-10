Whirlpool of India Q1 net profit rises 61.9 per cent to Rs 25.51 crore

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Consumer durable maker Whirlpool of India on Tuesday reported a 61.96 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 25.51 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 15.75 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 30.53 per cent to Rs 1,340.61 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,027.05 crore a year ago.Whirlpool of India's total expenses surged 30.09 per cent to Rs 1,321.92 crore in Q1 FY22 compared to Rs 1,016.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Whirlpool of India Ltd closed at Rs 2,101.85 per unit, down 1.87 per cent from the previous close.