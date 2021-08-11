STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alliance Air announces morning flights to Chennai, Bengaluru from Hyderabad

While the early-morning flight services from Hyderabad to Chennai will commence from August 29, it will also operate similar flights from Hyderabad to Bengaluru from August 30.

Published: 11th August 2021 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

An Alliance Air flight takes off

An Alliance Air flight takes off. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Alliance Air, state-owned Air India's regional arm, on Wednesday announced the commencement of its early-morning flight services from Hyderabad to Chennai, from August 29. Alliance Air will also operate similar flights from Hyderabad to Bengaluru from August 30, the airline said in a statement.

It added that it will deploy its 70-seater ATR aircraft to connect these cities. The Hyderabad-Chennai flight will operate five days a week, the airline said. "Responding to the demand of passenger traffic in the early-morning hours, we are delighted to announce the launch of direct services between these cities. This flight will cater to the business needs of the morning travellers saving a lot of time and enhancing productivity," the airline said.

The flight 9I-893 will depart from Hyderabad at 6.25 am and arrive in Chennai at 8 am, while the return flight 9I-894 will depart from Chennai at 8.30 am and arrive in Hyderabad at 10.10 am.

Effective August 30, the Hyderabad-Bengaluru flight will give the travellers from Hyderabad and Bengaluru multiple options for further connectivity in the early hours of the morning. Currently, Alliance Air is operating daily direct flights between the two cities in the evening, it said.

The same-day return connectivity between these cities will allow better time management for flyers and give a boost to trade and commerce, the airline stated. According to Alliance Air, the light 9I-501 will depart from Hyderabad at 6.30 am and arrive in Bengaluru at 8.20 am.

On its return leg, the Flight 9I-502 will depart from Bengaluru at 8.50 am and arrive in Hyderabad at 10.20 am, said the statement. Currently, Alliance Air connects 47 destinations across the country with 76 departures per day and 313 flights per week.

