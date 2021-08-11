STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Free COVID vaccination likely to revive economy, provide steady work opportunities: Report

According to a report by human resource solutions provider Genius Consultants, this will help them provide a safe work ecosystem where the inflow of work opportunities is steady.

Published: 11th August 2021 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

A beneficiary gets the first dose of COVID-19 jab at a vaccination centre in Delhi

A beneficiary gets the first dose of COVID-19 jab at a vaccination centre in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The free vaccination drive rolled out by the government is likely to create a positive impact on the job market and on the overall economy as most respondents believed that it will help them in providing a safe work ecosystem to their employees with steady work opportunities, according to a report.

Over 87 per cent of respondents believe that the free vaccination drive can prevent a second reverse migration for these workers as they will also be eligible to get vaccines, according to a report by human resource solutions provider Genius Consultants.

Moreover, the report stated that this will help them provide a safe work ecosystem where the inflow of work opportunities is steady.

When respondents were asked their opinion on whether the vaccination campaign would improve the unemployment scenario or revive the markets, close to 85 per cent of individuals were hopeful that this would help in bringing promising results.

The in-house survey is done online from July 1-31, among 550 business leaders of VP, President, CXO, CEO, CHRO levels and above across industries, including auto and auto ancillary, banking and finance, construction and engineering, education/teaching/training, FMCG, Hospitality, HR Solutions, IT, ITES and BPO, Logistics among others.

The survey was conducted in 14 cities across India including Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Jamshedpur Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, and Pune.

The report further noted that the pandemic has made individuals hesitant to commute to work with curbs on the movement on public transportation and the fear of catching the virus. Over 82 per cent of the respondents believed that vaccinating the population would significantly reduce this hesitance and would give individuals the confidence of commuting to work carefree, it added.

"The pandemic has been an extremely challenging time for us as a nation. The government is putting all hands on deck to curb the spread of the virus. Vaccination drives continue to remain the only viable solution to revive the disturbed economies and bring livelihoods back to normalcy," Genius Consultants CMD RP Yadav added.

