STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

NTPC plans to raise term loans worth up to Rs 5,000 crore

The loans would be utilised towards capital expenditure for ongoing or new capacity addition programmes.

Published: 11th August 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

NTPC

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned NTPC on Wednesday invited proposals for raising term loans worth up to Rs 5,000 crore. The power producer has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for raising the amount and financial institutions can submit bids till 11 am on August 26, 2021.

The bids would be opened the same day at 11.30 am, according to a letter by NTPC to financial institutions. The loans would be utilised towards capital expenditure for ongoing or new capacity addition programmes.

These include takeover of projects, buying out Government of India's equity stake in PSUs under the disinvestment programme, renewable energy projects, coal mining & washeries, renovation & modernisation programmes of various projects, refinancing of loans and general corporate purposes.

The minimum amount of loan offered by banks/ financial institutions shall be Rs 500 crore and in multiples of Rs 500 crore thereafter, as per the company. In case of two bidders quoting the same rates, preference will be given to bidder quoting rates linked to benchmark other than T-bill (Treasury bill).

Still, if more than one offer is available at the lowest rate of interest, the allocation would be made on a pro-rata basis to the lowest bidders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NTPC Request for Proposal NTPC loans NTPC loan raising
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp