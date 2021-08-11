STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rises over 100 points in early trade, Nifty above 16,300

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by NTPC, SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and PowerGrid, while Tech Mahindra and Dr Reddy's were among the laggards.

Published: 11th August 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 100 points in early trade on Wednesday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and Axis Bank, amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share index was trading 149.24 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 54,703.90, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 46.95 points or 0.29 per cent to 16,327.05.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by NTPC, SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and PowerGrid.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex closed 151.81 points or 0.28 per cent higher at its lifetime peak of 54,554.66, while Nifty advanced 21.85 points or 0.13 per cent to 16,280.10.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 178.51 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional exchange data.

Domestic equities look to be modestly good as of now, said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

"Given the sharp improvement in key economic indicators like GST collection, auto sales volume despite supply disruption and other high-frequency indicators like e-way bills in July indicate a sustainable rebound in corporate earnings in subsequent quarters. This should aid the market to sustain premium valuations," he noted.

US equities ended mostly higher on Tuesday after the Senate passed a USD 1 trillion infrastructure bill.

However, he said the spread of the delta variant of coronavirus and its potential adverse impact on global economic recovery remained in focus.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Seoul was in the red.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.23 per cent to USD 70.47 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Bombay Stock Exchange Nifty National Stock Exchange NSE BSE NTPC SBI Axis Bank HDFC Bank PowerGrid Tech Mahindra Dr Reddy's Sun Pharma Bajaj Finance Sensex open
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp