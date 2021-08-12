STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Airtel Payments Bank turns profitable in July amid business growth: CEO to staff

In a communication to the employees, Airtel Payments Bank Chief Executive Officer Anubrata Biswas has said over the last four years, the bank has grown rapidly, doubling every 18 months.

Published: 12th August 2021 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Airtel logos

The onset of the pandemic in early 2020 resulted in a 'very challenging period' for the country, Biswas recalled. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Need for secure digital payments and nearby access to banking during COVID-induced lockdowns fuelled the growth momentum of Airtel Payments Bank, which turned profitable for the first time in July, according to a top company official.

In a communication to the employees, Airtel Payments Bank Chief Executive Officer Anubrata Biswas has said over the last four years, the bank has grown rapidly, doubling every 18 months.

"Today, the bank is a significant player in the financial and digital inclusion ecosystem of the country," Biswas said.

He said that the bank has turned profitable for the first time in its history, and termed it a "cherished milestone" in the 55th month of operations.

He, however, did not mention the financial details.

The onset of the pandemic in early 2020 resulted in a "very challenging period" for the country, Biswas recalled.

"It was equally challenging for us as a team. Yet, we have been relentless, focused, indeed unstoppable. The momentum gained from people's need for secure digital payments, and neighbourhood access to banking during lockdowns, gave us an opportunity to accelerate in a very cost-effective way," he said in the recent outreach to employees.

Recently, Bharti Airtel Chief Executive Officer Gopal Vittal, during the telco's post-earnings call had said that Airtel Payments Bank currently has a monthly transacting user base of close to 30 million users, an annualised GMV of over Rs 1,00,000 crores, and a merchant base of over seven million.

"I am also pleased that Airtel Payments Bank is now on the verge of hitting a 1000 crore annualised revenue run rate and has broken even in the month of July," Vittal had said.

He had also highlighted that Airtel Payments bank is being fully integrated into all Airtel digital channels, both consumer app as well as retailer app making it one of the few companies that can collect cash for any service at the point of sale, online and offline.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Airtel Payments Bank COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp