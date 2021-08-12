Will act against miscreants: Meesho

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the e-commerce industry has witnessed robust grown during the last eighteen months of the pandemic, there have been regular complaints from customers regarding logistics, delivery delay issues. However, lately users have been complaining on social media platforms about fake/bogus product deliveries.

Social commerce unicorn Meesho has now appointed Deloitte to conduct a forensic audit and identify any process gaps as well as obtain actionable intelligence to undertake appropriate legal action against those who have used the platform to defraud others.

Jaipur-based cyber security professional Rajashekhar Rajaharia told The New Indian Express that he received a few bogus cash-on-delivery orders from Meesho, although he never ordered from the platform. “My research led me to many such incidents happening all over the country with people either having paid or shocked at how their personal information including names, phone numbers as well as address details were leaked,” he said.

Instances of data leaks from various platforms have cropped up, in Meesho’s case it is seemingly the resellers trying to deceive the customers. Meesho founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey, while admitting that the platform has been misused by these resellers, said that the company will now take strictest action against the miscreants.

“We have seen a few miscreants place fraudulent orders with high margins to cheat our customers into paying for a product they didn’t order. In such cases, we suspect the user data being extracted from an alternate source, outside of the Meesho platform, which has been the cause of these unconsented orders,” Aatrey said in a blogpost.