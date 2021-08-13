STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India must aim for 500-600 tech firms with Rs 5000-crore turnover, says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India’s growing technology industry has proven to be crisis resilient and a driver of country’s exports.

Published: 13th August 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s growing technology industry has proven to be crisis resilient and a driver of country’s exports. According to the Minister of State for Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY), Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the target should be to have 500-600 technology companies with annual turnover of Rs 5,000 crore.

“We currently have 25 companies with a revenue of Rs 5000 crore and more in the next 3-5 yaers. But I say with full confidence, that the ambition should be to have 500-600 tech firms with Rs 5000 crore. I have done my maths and this is not an exaggeration,” the union minister said.

The MoS was speaking during a plenary session during the annual Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) conference on Thursday. He noted that the world woke up to the strengths of Indian tech industry during a situation like the Covid pandemic, however  not much importance was paid to trust and competitiveness.

“A situation like the current presents an opportunity like no other for India’s tech industry to scale and prove itself. Our prime minister has emphasised the need to target $400 billion exports this year and increasing exports to GDP ratio,” Chandrasekhar said.

Amongst the focus areas, the minister said that spearheading the internet connectivity, digital governance, simplification of cyber laws as well as emerging technologies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajeev Chandrasekhar MeiTY exports
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp