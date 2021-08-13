STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ola gets CCI nod for investments by Temasek, Warburg Pincus, founder Bhavish Aggarwal

On July 9, Ola announced that Temasek, Warburg Pincus and Aggarwal have invested USD 500 million (about Rs 3,733 crore), ahead of its proposed IPO.

Published: 13th August 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Ola Cabs. (Photo| PTI)

Representational image of Ola cabs (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Competition Commission has given its nod for the proposed investments worth USD 500 million in ride-hailing platform Ola by Temasek, Warburg Pincus and Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal.

ANI Technologies Private Limited offers taxi and auto rickshaw aggregation services under the brand name 'Ola'.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of shares by MacRitchie Investments (Temasek), Fort Canning Investments, Plum Wood Investment Limited (Plum Wood) and certain voting rights by Bhavish Aggarwal in ANI Technologies, according to two releases issued on Friday.

MacRitchie is an investment holding company and is a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited.

Singapore-based Temasek is an investment company.

Fort Canning is also an investment holding company.

Plum Wood is also an investment holding company and its shareholders are certain private equity funds managed by Warburg Pincus LLC.

The latter, headquartered in New York, acts as a manager to certain private equity funds.

On July 9, Ola announced that Temasek, Warburg Pincus and Aggarwal have invested USD 500 million (about Rs 3,733 crore), ahead of its proposed IPO.

This is among the largest investments in the Indian consumer internet space by these funds, a statement had said.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval of CCI.

Founded in 2011 by Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati, Ola offers services in India, Australia, New Zealand and the UK.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ola cabs Bhavish Aggarwal Temasek Warburg Pincus
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp