STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex surges over 250 points to cross 55,000 in early trade; Nifty tops 16,400

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 1 per cent, followed by L&T, HDFC, ITC, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

Published: 13th August 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 250 points to cross the 55,000-mark in early trade on Friday, led by gains in index heavyweights HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and TCS.

The 30-share index was trading 258.4 points or 0.47 per cent higher at a lifetime intra-day peak of 55,102.42, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 69.80 points or 0.43 per cent to record 16,434.20 in initial deals.

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 1 per cent, followed by L&T, HDFC, ITC, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex climbed 318.05 points or 0.58 per cent to close at 54,843.98, and Nifty advanced 82.15 points or 0.26 per cent to 16,325.15.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 212.11 crore on Thursday, as per provisional exchange data.

"Bulls are showing no signs of fatigue as Nifty raced to another record. Global support to the rally is intact with the Dow and S&P setting yet another record high," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Retail investors relentlessly chasing stocks and the sheer momentum in the market has taken the Nifty to 16,500 levels, he said, adding that the rally is likely to be led by the leading high-quality private banks and leading IT names.

US equities extended gains with Dow and S&P 500 closing at record highs.

A consistent improvement in key economic data lifted sentiments and defied higher inflation, experts said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Tokyo was positive.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.59 per cent to USD 70.89 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE NSE stocks opening
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp