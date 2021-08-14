STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Inspira Enterprise files draft papers with Sebi to raise Rs 800-crore via IPO

Inspira Enterprise is a leading digital transformation company in the country with a focus on cyber-security.

Published: 14th August 2021 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI building

SEBI building. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT solution provider Inspira Enterprise India has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 800 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The initial share-sale consists of fresh issuance of equity shares to the tune of Rs 300 crore and an offer of sale of of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore by Prakash Jain, Manjula Jain Family Trust and Prakash Jain Family Trust, as per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

As a part of the OFS, Prakash Jain will to offload equity shares up to Rs 131.08 crore, Manjula Jain Family Trust will sell up to Rs 91.77 crore and Prakash Jain Family Trust will divest shares up to Rs 277.15 crore.

The offer will also include a reservation of shares for employees of the company.

The company, in consultation with merchant bankers, may consider a pre-IPO placement of Rs 75 crore.

If completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced accordingly.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards working capital requirements, repayment of debt and general corporate purposes.

Inspira Enterprise is a leading digital transformation company in the country with a focus on cyber-security.

The company provide cyber security and digital transformation services to its clients and have executed large cyber-security transformation projects, infrastructure and digital transformation projects for various institutions in India.

Through its wide range of offerings across multiple verticals and geographies, the company possess capabilities spanning the digital lifecycle of services ranging from consultation, architecture, solution design and implementation, to monitoring and providing managed services.

Axis Capital, JM Financial, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), SBI Capital Markets, and Yes Securities are are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sebi Inspira Enterprise Inspira Enterprise IPO
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp