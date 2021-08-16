STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

EaseMyTrip Q1 profit soars to Rs 15 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2.49 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, EaseMyTrip said in a regulatory filing.

Published: 16th August 2021 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Money, Rupee, notes, Rs, 500, 1000, 50, rupee notes

For representational purpose. (Photo| Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Online travel firm EaseMyTrip on Monday reported an over six-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.42 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 mainly on account of robust performance in the air passage segment.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2.49 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, EaseMyTrip said in a regulatory filing.

Total income stood at Rs 34.75 crore in the quarter under review. It was Rs 12 crore in the same period a year ago, it added. Revenue of the air passage segment stood at Rs 18.87 crore as against Rs 3.50 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

"Despite the challenges posed by the second wave of the pandemic, EaseMyTrip has delivered robust growth in one of the most disruptive periods for the travel and tourism industry. This was possible due to the increase in operational efficiencies and our model of working on lean cost of operations," EaseMyTrip Co-founder and CEO Nishant Pitti said.

The fact that the company recorded its highest ever profitability in 2020-21, and continues to stay profitable in June quarter of current fiscal year is a testament to its resilience and ability to adapt to the changing external environment, he added.

"With a substantial decline in cases and vaccination numbers picking up, we are optimistic about the recovery of the travel industry, and expect to sustain our growth on the back of a strong pent-up demand for travel," Pitti said.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 478.05 apiece on BSE, up 0.83 per cent from the previous close.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EaseMyTrip
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp