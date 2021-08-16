STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SBI announces various special offers for retail customers

For personal and pension loan customers, the lender has announced a 100 per cent waiver in processing fees across all channels.

Published: 16th August 2021 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

SBI

State Bank of India. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The country's largest lender State Bank of India on Monday announced a slew of offers for its retail customers ahead of the festive season.

The bank has announced a 100 per cent waiver on processing fees for its car loan customers across all channels, a release said, adding that customers can get the facility of up to 90 per cent on-road financing for their car loans.

The lender is also offering a special interest concession of 25 basis points (bps) to a customer applying for a car loan through YONO. YONO (You Only Need One App) is the mobile banking app of the lender.

YONO users can avail car loans at an interest rate starting at 7.5 per cent per annum, the release said. The bank is offering a reduction of 75 bps in the interest rates for customers availing of gold loans.

They can avail of gold loans from across all channels of the bank at 7.5 per cent per annum. Moreover, it has waived off the processing fee for all the customers applying for gold loans via YONO, the release said.

For personal and pension loan customers, the lender has announced a 100 per cent waiver in processing fees across all channels.

For COVID warriors i.e, frontline healthcare workers applying for personal loans, a special interest concession of 50 bps has been announced. This offer will soon be available for application under car and gold loans as well, it said.

The lender said it is introducing a 'Platinum Term Deposits' offer for its retail depositors, to mark 75 years of independence.

Under the offer, customers can get additional interest benefits of up to 15 bps on term deposits for 75 days, 75 weeks, and 75 months tenors starting August 15, 2021 to September 14, 2021.

"We believe that these offerings will help customers to save more on their loans and at the same time add value to their festive celebrations," the bank's managing director (retail and digital banking) C S Setty said in the release.

Last month, the bank had announced a 100 per cent waiver on processing fees on home loans till August 31, 2021. Its home loan interest rate starts at 6.70 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SBI State Bank of India
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp