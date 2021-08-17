STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amway India onboards Mirabai Chanu as brand ambassador for Amway, Nutrilite range

Chanu will appear in Amway's campaigns focused on its foundation range such as Nutrilite Daily, Omega and All Plant Protein amongst others, across platforms.

Published: 17th August 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Olympic silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu

Olympic silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Direct selling major Amway India has signed Olympic silver medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu as brand ambassador for Amway and its Nutrilite range of products.

The association with Chanu is in line with Amway's focus on consolidating its health and nutrition category, especially targeting women and youth in the country, the company said on Tuesday.

"Our association with Mirabai Chanu is a natural choice. She exemplifies our values of hope, commitment, self-empowerment, healthy living; and her commitment to fitness is unparalleled. This makes her the perfect partner to further amplify our ethos of helping people live better, healthier lives," Amway India CEO Anshu Budhraja said.

Over 60 per cent of Amway's direct sellers are women and youth, and the association with Chanu would help them to motivate and strengthen the brand Nutrilite.

"Our association with Chanu is also a tribute to our incredible women leaders who have been leading from the front and re-imagining the future, for themselves, for their families and ultimately for the society at-large.

"Comprising over 60 per cent direct sellers, women and youth are at the heart of this incredible organization and are the enablers in helping us drive the commitment towards entrepreneurship to empower the women and our women," he added.

At the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics Games, the 26-year-old Chanu brought cheers to over a billion people as she clinched the silver medal with an effort of 204kg (87kg+115kg) in the women's 49kg category.

"Nutrilite is an iconic brand, recognized globally for its plant-based approach to dietary supplements. As a professional athlete, I am always looking for ways to improve my fitness and thereby, my game. Hence, proper nutrition through a balanced diet is extremely important for me," Chanu said.

Amway India Chief Marketing Officer Ajay Khanna said: "Her unmatched dedication to fitness and youth appeal resonates well with Nutrilite's world-class image offering the best of nature and the best of science for optimal health. With Ms. Chanu as our brand ambassador, we are confident of further strengthening our connect with young consumers across the country." After the pandemic, consumer trends are evolving towards the nutrition category.

Amway has also extended its play into the nutrition portfolio by introducing Chyawanprash by Nutrilite and Nutrilite Vitamin C Cherry Plus.

According to Amway, the nutrition category has registered immense growth with Nutrilite contributing over 61 per cent to the company's business revenue.

The category is poised for tremendous growth with an increase in contribution to over 65 per cent (CAGR of 10 per cent) by 2024, which includes a significant contribution from the Nutrilite Traditional Herbal segment, the company said.

