STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TCS market valuation races past Rs 13 lakh crore mark

The company reached this milestone after shares of the company jumped 2.32 per cent to close at Rs 3,552.40 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Published: 17th August 2021 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

TCS office building

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday raced past the Rs 13 lakh crore mark, becoming the second company after Reliance Industries Limited to achieve this feat.

At the close of trade, the market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services was Rs 13,14,051.01 crore on BSE.

The company reached this milestone after shares of the company jumped 2.32 per cent to close at Rs 3,552.40 on BSE.

During the day, it gained 2.54 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 3,560.25.

The IT major had in January this year breached the Rs 12 lakh crore market valuation mark.

TCS is the second most valuable domestic firm in terms of market valuation.

Reliance Industries Limited is the country's most valued firm, with a market valuation of Rs 13,71,823.79 crore.

"Visibility of sustained earnings recovery in IT stocks in the backdrop of strong deal wins and encouraging guidance shared by managements in 1Q FY22 made investors lap up IT stocks," Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities, said.

Buying was also visible in other IT stocks, with Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies Limited and Wipro closing the day with gains.

So far this year, Tata Consultancy Services shares have gained 23.76 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TCS Tata Consultancy Services Market capitalisation BSE Bombay Stock Exchange
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Civil Surgeon further added that all three students had mild infection without any symptoms. (File photo| EPS)
COVID: Lack of internet forces Karnataka village students to study on hills, each day
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp