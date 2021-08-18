STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

High fuel prices shifting demand for diesel models: Hyundai official

Hyundai India said that skyrocketing prices of fuel in the country is increasing the demand for diesel models for the company.

Published: 18th August 2021 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

DOMJUR: Leading automaker Hyundai India on Wednesday said that skyrocketing prices of fuel in the country is increasing the demand for diesel models for the company.

Director (sales and marketing) of Hyundai India Tarun Garg said diesel models are 30 per cent more fuel-efficient than the petrol versions which is causing the rise in demand in favour of the former.

Speaking to reporters at Domjur in Howrah district, Garg said "Hyundai is concerned about the rise in fuel prices.

But since diesel models are 30 per cent more fuel-efficient than petrol versions, there is a hike in demand for the former".

He said though 2021 faced the second wave of the pandemic, sales are now back to normal to pre-Covid levels.

However, the company is wary of a possible third wave, the official said Garg said that demand for SUVs is going up and Hyundai's share of this category to overall sales is 47 per cent.

According to him, Hyundai's market share last year was 17.4 per cent, the highest ever in the company's existence in India for 25 years.

"We are expecting a good growth this year also on the back of new launches", he added.

In the last two years, the company introduced ten products in the country, he said, adding the aim is to secure market leadership.

Executive director of Hyundai India D H Park said that high fuel price is one of the factors affecting the automotive industry in India.

"We are experiencing pent-up demand post lockdown last year and also this year", he said.

Hyundai plans to introduce a mass-market electric vehicle in India within three years for which an eco-system has to be built like charging infrastructure.

Park said the company continued to invest in technology despite the pandemic situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyundai Fuel Price Diesel Price Petrol Price
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp