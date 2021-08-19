STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Honda launches CB200X at Rs 1.44 lakhs

Like other entry-level bikes in this segment, CB200X will give normal riding experience in cities and highways with limited off-roading capabilities.

Published: 19th August 2021 10:56 PM

Honda

CB200X shares its credentials from Honda's other mid-engine bike Hornet 2.0. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India's second largest two-wheeler maker Honda (HMSI) on Thursday launched the all-new CB200X in India at Rs 1.44 lakhs. Honda's new offering will compete against other entry-level adventure tourers such as Xpulse 200 as well as pricier Royal Enfield Himalayan and KTM 250 Adventure. 

Like other entry-level bikes in this segment, CB200X will give normal riding experience in cities and highways with limited off-roading capabilities. Also, CB200X will be sold through the company’s regular chain of dealerships. 

CB200X shares its credentials from Honda's other mid-engine bike Hornet 2.0. It is powered by the same 184.4cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that is capable of generating 17 bhp at 8500rpm and 16.1 Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm while being mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The Japanese automaker is confident that the bike will be well received by Indian buyers, especially in the coming festive season. Honda informed that like other automakers, they are also hit by global shortage of semiconductors, though the impact may not be severe enough to impact sales. 

"We have some effect of the semiconductor shortage due to the pandemic on some specific models. The festival season is the most important period for us and we are trying to communicate to some specific suppliers to avoid a negative impact on sales," said Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. 

Ogata added that raw material prices are stabilizing because of demand recovery and the company is trying to reduce the price burden on the customer as much as possible. So far, Honda has revised prices of its two-wheelers quarter by quarter in India. 

Honda CB200X
