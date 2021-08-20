STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Microsoft invests USD 5 million in hotel chain OYO

Published: 20th August 2021 05:16 PM

Microsoft

Microsoft (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Satya Nadella-run Microsoft has invested USD 5 million in Airbnb-backed Indian budget hotel chain OYO taking it valuation to USD 9 billion, as the hospitality chain plans a potential initial public offering (IPO) soon.

According to a regulatory filing by OYO this week, Microsoft Corporation has invested USD $5 million (nearly Rs 37 crore) in the company via the issuance of equity shares and compulsory convertible cumulative preference shares (CCCPS).

OYO was valued at just USD 3 billion in recent quarters by SoftBank, one of its largest investors. Reliable sources had told IANS last month that a deal may close soon once the due regulatory processes are met. The size of the deal could not be ascertained at that time.

The Ritesh Agarwal-run hospitality chain has Airbnb, Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and ride-hailing firm Grab as strategic investors. Founder and CEO Agarwal said in July that the company would consider a potential IPO soon.

The news about the Microsoft-OYO deal surfaced after OYO announced earlier this month that it has raised USD 660 million from global institutional investors as TLB (Term Loan B). A company statement had said that the offer was oversubscribed by 1.7 times and the company received commitments of close to $1 billion from leading institutional investors.

The company said it will utilise these funds to retire its past debts, strengthen the balance sheet and other business purposes including investment in product technology, it said. OYO is the first Indian startup to be publicly rated by Moody's and Fitch, two of the leading international rating agencies.

The Microsoft deal "may also involve OYO shifting to use its cloud services", a TechCrunch report mentioned. OYO has aggressively been expanding its operations to several markets including Southeast Asia, Europe, and the US in recent years.

