STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Finance Ministry 'summons' Infosys MD & CEO Salil Parekh to explain non-resolution of I-T portal glitches

The Infosys top executive would be asked to explain why multiple glitches continue to mar its smooth functioning.

Published: 22nd August 2021 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Infosys MD and CEO Salil Parekh

Infosys MD and CEO Salil Parekh. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The new e-filing portal has become a major embarrassment for the government as technical glitches continue to mar the functioning of the website even after two and a half months of its launch.

The ministry on Sunday through a tweet informed that it has summoned Salil Parekh, managing director and CEO of Infosys, which had developed the new website, on Monday to explain to the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as to why they cannot fix the glitches once and for all.

The decision to call Parekh came after the website stopped working on 21 August, and has been under maintenance since then.

The e-filing website was formally launched on 7 June 2021 after shutting down the old one. The new e-filing portal was supposed to provide taxpayer convenience and a modern and seamless experience to taxpayers.

However, taxpayers have been facing several problems since the launch of the website. Users had complained that the website was working very slowly and even small things like updating of profile, changing of passwords are taking a lot of time. Some users are finding it difficult to file TDS returns, while newly incorporated entities are unable to register. Some had pointed out that the 'forgot password' option is not working.

Recently, the website has also started charging late fees for filing returns despite the government extending the date filing return till 30 September 2021.

The finance minister had in June met officials of Infosys along with those of Institute of Chartered Accountants for India (ICAI) officials to discuss the issues faced by the portal. The finance ministry had asked the ICAI to form a seven-member task force to look into the matter.

The finance minister had told reporters that there were suggestions to make the older website available till the glitches in the new one were fixed. However, the same was not possible as many of the new features required as per the updated ITR forms were not available on the old website.

She had informed the media that she was constantly in touch with Infosys officials and was seeking daily updates on the e-filing website.

Meanwhile, many chartered accountants have demanded action on not just Infosys for the mess but also tax department officials who agreed to launch the website in a hurry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Income Tax Portal Income Tax Portal glitches Finance ministry Infosys Salil Parekh
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp