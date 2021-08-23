STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Honda Cars ties up with Canara Bank to offer finance options to customers

Special schemes for the auspicious festivities have also been offered to make this buying season even more attractive and rewarding, it added.

Published: 23rd August 2021 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Honda

Honda logo (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Monday said it has joined hands with Canara Bank to offer retail finance schemes to customers.

The partnership facilitates HCIL customers to avail easy financing options and hassle free car loans from Canara Bank for purchase of models like Amaze, City, Jazz and WR-V, the company said in a statement.

Special schemes for the auspicious festivities have also been offered to make this buying season even more attractive and rewarding, it added.

The automaker said it has been partnering with multiple banks to offer such schemes across the country with a special focus on semi-urban to rural regions.

"The partnership with Canara Bank is an extension of our efforts towards enabling easy and convenient financing solutions for our customers. We always endeavour to enhance customer experience right from the point of purchase through years of car ownership.

"We are confident that the tie-up with Canara Bank will help us meet the diverse finance requirements of our customers, especially during the upcoming festive season," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director (Marketing & Sales) Rajesh Goel said.

Canara Bank General Manager (Retail Vertical) R P Jaiswal said the financial benefits include attractive rate of interest, concession in rate of interest to women buyers, minimum processing charges and maximum loan quantum- up to 90 per cent of the total value of the car inclusive of registration, life tax, accessories, etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Honda Cars Canara Bank
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp