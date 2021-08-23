STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Roots of economic recovery deepen in July as Covid restrictions ease: ICRA

The report, however, said the sequential momentum of growth eased in July 2021, after having recorded a sharp uptick in June 2021.

Published: 23rd August 2021 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Money, Rupee, notes, Rs, 500, 1000, 50, rupee notes

For representational purpose. (Photo| Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With the easing of COVID-19-related restrictions by the states, the roots of the economic recovery deepened in July 2021, says a report.

The unlocking in the country has manifested itself in improving performance across various high frequency industrial and service sector indicators, mobility and toll collections in July 2021, according to a report by Icra Ratings.

"With the further easing of the state-wise restrictions, especially across the southern states, the roots of the economic recovery deepened in July 2021. Despite a normalising base, eight of the 15 high-frequency indicators recorded an encouraging improvement in their year-on-year (YoY) growth in July 2021," the agency's chief economist Aditi Nayar said in a report.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 third wave peak likely in October: National Institute of Disaster Management report

Moreover, 10 of the 13 non-financial indicators recorded a month-on-month (MoM) uptick in July 2021, although the pace of the improvement expectedly eased from the levels seen in June 2021, when the state-wise unlocking had commenced, she said.

The YoY performance of GST e-way bills, fuel consumption, electricity generation, output of Coal India Limited (CIL), vehicle registrations, domestic passenger traffic, etc. improved in July 2021 compared to June 2021.

Moreover, the worsening in the YoY performance of some of the remaining indicators such as the output of passenger vehicles (PVs), scooters and motorcycles, was primarily due to the unfavourable base effect.

ALSO READ: No instant solution on whether to reopen schools amid Covid pandemic: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen

The report, however, said the sequential momentum of growth eased in July 2021, after having recorded a sharp uptick in June 2021.

While 10 of the 13 non-financial indicators displayed an increase in month-on-month terms in July 2021, the pace of the same trailed the surge in June 2021, for indicators such as vehicle registrations, generation of GST e-way bills and auto output, it said.

In contrast, ports cargo traffic, diesel consumption and rail freight displayed a decline in MoM terms in July 2021, it said.

Nayar said the volumes of seven of the 13 non-financial indicators (non-oil merchandise exports, GST e-way bills, electricity generation, CIL's output, petrol consumption, PV output and rail freight traffic) rose above both their pre-Covid as well as April 2021 levels in July 2021.

"As the states started unlocking, the mobility for retail and recreation posted a sharp improvement from around 60 per cent below baseline at end-May 2021 to 23 per cent below baseline by end-July 2021 (seven-day moving average)," she said.

ALSO WATCH: 

FASTag toll collections rose by 15.5 per cent to Rs 2,980 crore in July 2021, while mildly trailing the record-high of Rs 3,090 crore in March 2021, she added.

The agency further said the early data for August 2021 indicates a mixed trend across the available indicators.

While petrol sales of state refiners in the first half of August 2021 exceeded both the year-ago and pre-Covid levels, those for diesel continued to trail their pre-Covid performance, it said.

The daily average generation of GST e-way bills remained flattish in the first half of August 2021, relative to July 2021.

The YoY rail freight growth stood at a healthy 14.1 per cent during August 1-10, 2021, the agency added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Economy Economic recvery COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp