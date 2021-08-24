STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Accelerated shift towards casualisation, digital adoption by consumers since pandemic: AFL

According to the company, with flexi working practices in the post-pandemic world, the consumers share of wardrobe is becoming more casual wear and athleisure oriented.

Published: 24th August 2021 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

E-commerce, Online shopping, Retail

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Since the pandemic began, there is a significant change in consumer behaviour with an accelerated shift towards "casualisation" and a high degree of digital adoption, making these changes the new normal in the future, said India's leading casual and denim player Arvind Fashions Limited (AFL).

It has made the e-commerce channels extremely prominent and more relevant than ever, said AFL Chairman Sanjay Lalbhai, while addressing in its latest annual report of the company. AFL, which has a portfolio of six strong brands - US Polo Assn, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Arrow, Flying Machine and Sephora - is well-poised to capitalise on the new consumer behaviour with its digital ecosystem and "right for online" casual brands, Lalbhai added.

"In summary, with a focused portfolio of six strong brands and significant omni-ecosystem capabilities, your company is in a strong position to leverage the opportunities available in the new post-pandemic world, where consumer buying behaviour is strongly moving towards direct to consumer channels," he said.

According to the company, with flexi working practices in the post-pandemic world, the consumers'' share of wardrobe is becoming more casual wear and athleisure oriented.

"Within casual activewear and T-shirts have shown promising growth with CAGR of 12. 7 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, owing to changing preferences," the report said.

Moreover, small towns as tier II, III and below is also warming up to the idea of ready to wear branded apparel. "Reverse migration during COVID-19 has only accelerated the adoption of branded wear.

The Indian middle-class consumer in these locations is seeking quality, fashion at affordable price," it added.

According to Lalbhai, with a low fixed cost structure and working capital optimisation, AFL is now a more capital-efficient organisation, he added.

"Moving forward we will invest behind our high-conviction brands and ensure that we significantly enhance our profitability and return ratios in the years to come," Lalbhai added.

On its beauty retailing store Sephora, Lalbhai said: "With scaling up of omni-competence, we believe that Sephora is ready to outpace the growing beauty market in India." AFL has been an early adopter of digital with a deep focus on omni-channel capabilities even before the onset of COVID, he added.

"We were able to further scale up our digital and omni play by extending our marketplace integrations with all large e-commerce players," he said, adding that the company further strengthened its e-commerce fulfilment capabilities with 5 dedicated B2C warehouses with capacity to service up to 30,000 orders per day, thereby reducing the delivery time for customers.

Earlier this week, AFL had announced to raise Rs 439 crore from various marquee investors including promoters by issuing equity shares of the company.

Last month, AFL had sold its ''Unlimited' retail chain to Value fashion retailer V-Mart Retail for an estimated Rs 150 crore in an all-cash transaction.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2021, AFL's revenue from the operation on a consolidated basis was at Rs 2,201.18 crore.It was Rs 3,613.57 crore in FY 2019-20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pandemic COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp