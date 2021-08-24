STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

CCI imposes Rs 200-crore fine on Maruti Suzuki for restricting dealers’ discounts

Any dealers found violating the policy were threatened with penalty, including threat of stopping supplies, said ministry of corporate affairs in a statement quoting the CCI order.

Published: 24th August 2021 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 200 crore on India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) for restricting discounts by dealers that could have benefited end-consumers. The watchdog has now asked the automaker to “cease and desist” from anti-competitive practices related to dealer discounts and deposit the fine within 60 days.

CCI, which had started looking into anti-competitive allegations against MSIL in 2019, found that the company had a ‘discount control policy’ in place whereby the dealers were discouraged from giving extra discounts and freebies to the consumers beyond what were permitted by the company. If a dealer wanted to offer additional discounts, prior approval of MSIL was mandatory.

Any dealers found violating the policy were threatened with penalty, including threat of stopping supplies, said ministry of corporate affairs in a statement quoting the CCI order. To enforce this policy, MSIL had even appointed Mystery Shopping Agencies (‘MSAs’) who used to pose as customers to MSIL dealerships to find out if any additional discounts were being offered to customers. 

MSIL spokesperson said, “We have seen the order dated 23 August 2021 published by the Competition Commission of India. We are examining the order and will take appropriate actions under law. MSIL has always worked in the best interests of consumers and will continue to do so in the future.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Competition Commission of India CCI Maruti Suzuki
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp