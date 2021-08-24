STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Petrol, diesel prices cut again as global oil rates soften

Accordingly, the pump price of petrol and diesel was cut 15 paise per litre to Rs 101.49 a litre and Rs 88.92 a litre respectively in Delhi.

Published: 24th August 2021 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A day after keeping petrol and diesel prices unchanged, the oil marketing companies (OMC) on Tuesday reduced fuel prices further in line with the downward movement of global oil and product prices.

Accordingly, the pump price of petrol and diesel was cut 15 paise per litre to Rs 101.49 a litre and Rs 88.92 a litre respectively in Delhi.

Across the country as well fuel prices were cut between 10-20 paise per litre but its retail rate varied depending on the level of local taxes in states.

Petrol prices in Mumbai and Kolkata, are now at Rs 107.53 and Rs 101.82 per litre respectively while in Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 99.20. In the Tamil Nadu capital, petrol price fell by almost Rs 3 per litre on August 14 after the state government cut VAT on the fuel.

Similarly, diesel prices in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata are now at Rs 96.48, Rs 93.52 and Rs 91.98 per litre, respectively.

This cut in fuel prices had come amid declining global crude oil prices. The October contract of Brent crude oil on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was trading at $65.18. The pump prices of auto fuels have been static since July 18.

The long price pause for auto fuels came after fuel prices increased for 41 days in the current financial year. The 41 increases have taken up petrol prices by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel rates have increased by Rs 8.74 per litre in the national capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Petrol Diesel
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp