Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launches EASE 4.0, reviews performance of PSBs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets the heads of public sector banks (PSBs) on Wednesday to review the financial performance of the lenders and progress made by them in supporting the pandemic-hit economy. This is the first visit by the Sitharaman since the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic.

In January 2018, the finance ministry launched the1st edition EASE 1.0 and EASE 3.0 was launched in February 2020, which was aimed at enhancing the ease of banking in all customer experiences, using technology, alternate data, as well as analytics.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she has requested banks to work with all state governments to push the 'one district, one product' agenda.

Banks have also been requested to have interaction with export promotion agencies, chambers of commerce and industry to understand and address the requirement of exporters on a timely manner, Sitharaman said while addressing media here on Wednesday.

The Finance Minister, who is on a two-day visit to the financial capital, said between public sector banks, there should be some kind of a simple approach so that exporters are not made to run between one bank to another scouting for a better offer.

During the day, she met heads of public sector banks (PSBs) to review their financial performance.