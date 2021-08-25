STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Home loan demand grows 26 per cent in January-June: Report

There has also been a 20 per cent demand rise for loan against property (LAP) in during the period under review, showed 'Magicbricks Home Loans Consumer Study - H1 2021'.

Published: 25th August 2021 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Home loan

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As the economic situation recovers from the pandemic lows last year and interest rates are at all-time low levels, demand for home loans in India rose 26 per cent during the first half of 2021, compared to the preceding six months.

A Magicbricks report showed that India has witnessed a 42 per cent surge in demand for balance transfers (BT).

There has also been a 20 per cent demand rise for loan against property (LAP) in during the period under review, showed 'Magicbricks Home Loans Consumer Study - H1 2021'.

"The soaring demand has been triggered largely by the fact that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate unchanged at a constant 4 per cent, allowing many banks to offer interest rates less than 7 per cent for home loans. This has also been a key driver in augmenting the demand for home buying," it said.

Magicbricks CEO Sudhir Pai said: "The rising demand for home loans is in line with the increasing demand for residential real estate across key markets of India. Several initiatives by the government, such as keeping the repo rate constant and reduced stamp duty rates, are steps in the right direction."

These measures have been instrumental in boosting the overall consumer sentiment, making almost 50 per cent of the borrowers opt for tenures less than 15 years, he said, adding that with factors like low-interest rates, stable prices, and attractive payment plans, they are hopeful that the pent-up demand would soon translate into sales.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Home loan Magicbricks
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp