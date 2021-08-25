STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Petrol, diesel prices remain static on Wednesday

Accordingly, in the national capital, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.49 per litre and diesel for Rs 88.92 a litre. Across the country as well fuel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday.

Published: 25th August 2021 11:35 AM

Petrol

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After price cuts, petrol and diesel prices in the country remained unchanged on Wednesday as oil marketing companies decided to go on pause mode to see global developments in the oil markets before any further revision.

Global crude oil prices have fallen in the past few days but has again firmed up over $70 a barrel now. With more barrels set to enter the markets, next month and demand conditions remain fluctuating, there may be downward pressure on crude again. The pump prices of auto fuels were static since July 18.

The long price pause for auto fuels came after fuel prices increased for 41 days in the current financial year. The 41 increases have taken up petrol prices by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel rates have increased by Rs 8.74 per litre in the national capital.

