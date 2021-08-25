STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sharp uptick in blue-collar employment likely in H2 2021; Maharashtra may be biggest contributor: Report

Maharashtra is expected to be the largest contributor, accounting for 17 per cent of the demand, the report stated.

Published: 25th August 2021 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: With the gradual easing of COVID-19-related restrictions and an increase in movement, over 50 per cent jump in demand for blue-collar workers is likely in the second half of this year across four major industrialised states - Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, according to a report.

There is likely to be seven million new blue-collar jobs (50 per cent jump as compared to the first half of this year) in the second half of 2021 in Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to drive demand, according to a report by technology platform for blue-collar workforce management BetterPlace.

Maharashtra is expected to be the largest contributor, accounting for 17 per cent of the demand, it added.

The report is based on data from the first six months of 2021 and spans hiring trends and projections across more than 1,500 customers, 10 million employees and 20,000 PIN codes.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, the country has witnessed a steep fall in employment. The worst-hit was the blue-collar workforce, which struggled to retain jobs or secure opportunities," BetterPlace CEO Pravin Agarwala said.

Agarwala said the report shows that the impact of the second COVID-19 wave on jobs was not as severe as the first with the overall job demand rising marginally.

In time, the demand is likely to reach pre-COVID-19 levels, which was 104 per cent by 2019," BetterPlace CEO Pravin Agarwala said.

During the second wave, segments like drivers and security personnel were affected badly, he said.

Agarwala added that the drivers, facility workers and security segments shrank quarter-on-quarter by 40 per cent, 25 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively, during the second wave.

"The delivery segment, meanwhile, grew 175 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Logistics, healthcare, e-commerce and retail are witnessing a hiring pick-up," he added.

He also said that if there is a third wave, the transportation, facility workers, security and retail segments will be negatively impacted by as much as 25-50 per cent.

"We don't expect any impact on the delivery segment."

The report also showed that with increased mobile and internet penetration, blue-collar workers are adopting digital tools to find jobs that match their skills and desired locations.

The pandemic has also accelerated the adoption of technology by employers looking at large-scale applications to make informed decisions through smarter data analytics, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra India Employment
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp