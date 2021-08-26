STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Lenovo expands manufacturing capabilities for PCs, notebooks, smartphones in India

In addition, smartphones for Motorola (a Lenovo group company) are now locally manufactured in partnership with Dixon Technologies at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, a statement said.

Published: 26th August 2021 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Lenovo

Total revenue for all Lenovo Group businesses in India was approximately USD 462 million. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tech major Lenovo on Thursday said it is significantly ramping up its local manufacturing capabilities in India across product categories like PCs, notebooks and smartphones to meet the increasing customer demand.

While the company did not disclose the investment being made, Lenovo said it is expanding in India across all business lines, including PC and smart devices, smart phones, infrastructure solutions, and especially in the newly established services and solutions group.

Lenovo has expanded its in-house PC manufacturing plant in Puducherry to include a third manufacturing line, while it has started local manufacturing of its tablet computers in partnership with Wingtech Technology in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

In addition, smartphones for Motorola (a Lenovo group company) are now locally manufactured in partnership with Dixon Technologies at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, a statement said.

"These initiatives strengthen Lenovo's commitment to the government's vision of 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat'. They also form part of Lenovo's global manufacturing and supply chain strategy that serves customers in 180 markets from 30-plus manufacturing sites around the world, including Argentina, Brazil, China, Germany, Hungary, India, Japan, Mexico, and the US," it added.

According to IDC, the total PC market size in India is expected to rise to more than 15 million units by 2022, compared to 10 million units in 2020.

Total revenue for all Lenovo Group businesses in India was approximately USD 462 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, representing year-on-year growth of 31.3 per cent.

The Tirupati facility now produces a broad range of Lenovo tablets that meet the needs of consumers, educators, and students, as well as those for specialised functions such as retail, manufacturing, and healthcare, the statement said.

The Lenovo Puducherry plant, which has been operational since 1999, had previously been expanded to include Lenovo's popular IdeaPad notebook computers from its consumer portfolio.

Now, with the addition of a third production line, the facility has begun manufacturing products across Lenovo's full consumer and commercial range, including desktops, notebooks, and workstations, the statement said.

This represents a 100 per cent capacity increase over the previous year, it added. "Lenovo has invested significantly in automating and digitizing the facility, to ensure an efficient, seamless manufacturing process. There is also a common testing area for all products and common packaging lines. With this expansion, every product will now have its own configuration and test methodology," it said.

Motorola, a Lenovo group company, was one of the first companies to commit to the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) program launched by the government of India.

It has partnered with Dixon to manufacture nearly 100 per cent of its smartphones for customers in India and has also begun exporting to selected nearby markets.

To support these local manufacturing initiatives, Lenovo has also invested in employment and skill building, and more than 1,500 direct and indirect employees work across these three manufacturing plants currently.

"In line with our sincere commitment to manufacture locally, the expansion of our manufacturing capabilities in India will help us offer innovative devices of highest quality, produced here and rapidly brought to market," Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director at Lenovo India, said.

He added that with its operations, the company aims to generate employment and skill building opportunities, and to bring its advanced, sustainable manufacturing technologies to India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lenovo
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp