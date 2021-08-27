STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NSE asks investors to deal with only registered stock brokers

The advisory came after the exchange noticed that some unregistered entities and unregulated internet-based platforms are targeting gullible investors with false promises.

Stocks

The exchanges said that investors falling prey to the promises of high or exorbitant returns by these trading platforms may eventually lose money heavily. (Representational Image)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading stock exchange NSE on Friday, August 27, 2021, asked investors to deal with only registered stockbrokers amid instances of unregistered entities targeting gullible investors with false promises of exorbitant returns.

In a statement, National Stock Exchange (NSE) has asked investors not to transfer funds or securities to the stockbroker under any arrangement or agreement of assured or guaranteed returns.

The advisory came after the exchange noticed that some unregistered entities and unregulated internet-based platforms are targeting gullible investors with false promises of high/exorbitant returns on their investment schemes or products.

"Investors are advised to deal only with Sebi registered stockbrokers and check the registration details of the said entity they are dealing with since it allows recourse to regulatory action," NSE said.

They have been cautioned not to transfer funds, for the purposes of trading to anyone, including an authorised person or an associate of the broker, other than a Sebi registered stockbroker.

The exchange has advised investors to refrain from any investments/dealings arising out of a contract in securities that are not permitted under the rules.

It has alerted investors against falling prey to fraudsters sending emails and SMSs luring them to trade in stocks or securities promising huge profit in unregistered schemes/ products.

Earlier this week, the two exchanges BSE and NSE asked investors to refrain from investing in unregulated derivative products such as contracts for difference and binary options offered by internet-based trading platforms.

The exchanges said that investors falling prey to the promises of high or exorbitant returns by these trading platforms may eventually lose money heavily.

